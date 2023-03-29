Lucknow Super Giants captain and batsman KL Rahul has been one of the front runners whenever it has come to winning the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The Karnataka batsman has performed brilliantly in the last five seasons of the Indian Premier League and has scored 3136 runs at a strike rate of 139.4 and also at an average of 55.71.

KL Rahul while leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 took the team to the playoffs stage in their debut season and also scored 616 runs at a strike rate of 135.38 and also at an average of 51.33 which consisted of two hundred. Rahul was in the second spot in the highest run-getters list after Jos Buttler.

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the IPL in recent years and has also faced criticism due to the same after some unimpressive performances with the Indian team.

Lucknow Supergiants team in IPL IPL 2023

Speaking about the Lucknow Super Giants, the team under the leadership of KL Rahul has a pretty balanced squad and also has some new players like Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Romario Shephard, and Amit Mishra which can add a lot of value to their departments. The fans will be eyeing Pooran's performance in the season as he was bought for a price of INR 16.00 crore by the franchise and also can be explosive for the team when it will come to scoring runs in the slog overs.

Jaydev Unadkat can also bring in his T20 experience to play and also guide the young LSG pace attack. The team also has an experienced spinner in the name of Amit Mishra who also has an IPL hat trick to his name and can prove to be handy for the team along with Ravi Bishnoi.

Coming back KL Rahul, he had been part of the Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021 and has performed excellently with the bat. Rahul also led the team but was not able to take them to the title.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 31, 2023, with the opening encounter all set to be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winner Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.