'50 Not Out': Sachin Tendulkar's First Update On 50th Birthday Breaks The Internet

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handles to provide a treat to his fans on the occasion of his 50th birthday on Monday, April 24. Tendulkar put out a couple of pictures of him from a scenic location, with an interesting caption. In the pictures, the legendary Indian cricketer can be seen sipping tea while sitting near a swimming pool, with trees and the ocean on the backdrop.

Sharing the mesmerizing pictures, Tendulkar captioned the post saying, “Tea time: 50 Not Out!“. The picture was quick to go viral among Indian cricket fans.

Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar

One of the topmost names wishing Sachin Tendulkar includes WWE's Triple H. For the hardcore WWE fans present around the globe Triple H is a renowned name, however, cricket fans, who might have read his name for the first time, take note that Triple H is a talisman of his sport-WWE. Same as Virat Kohli is for cricket, as per fans.

In a video released by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, Triple H could be seen addressing Sachin Tendulkar and sending out a message in a style that resonates with his sport. Sony posted the video on its official Twitter handle. Watch Triple H dedicating a special message to the "GOD of Indian cricket".

Sachin is currently part of the Mumbai Indians dugout in the Indian Premier League and is playing the role of a mentor to them.

Former Indian cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina poured wishes on Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. Indian Premier League teams like Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings have also wished for the same on their special day.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday

Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar's legacy in international cricket, he doesn't need any introduction to what he has done for world cricket and his performances are remembered by people from all over the world. Sachin is the only player to score 100 international centuries across all formats. Tendulkar has carried a load of Indian cricket on his shoulders for 24 years and also has made over 30000 runs in all formats.