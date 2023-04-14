Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.
Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)