Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team.