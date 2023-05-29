The IPL 2023 has seen some massive talents as youngsters have grabbed the stage with both hands to display their T20 credentials. Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in the final as Shubman Gill has emerged to be the face of this cash-rich tournament. However, former Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers stated a different opinion.

This marks Yashasvi Jaiswal's fourth season in the IPL which is considered to be one of the biggest stages in world cricket. The youngster continued to hold the fort this season as he chipped in with valuable contributions for Rajasthan Royals. Despite Rajasthan's failure to make it to the playoffs he stood tall amongst all batsmen and finished the season with 625 matches in 14 matches.

AB de Villiers picked his favourite player of IPL 2023

His performances didn't go unnoticed as he was included on the standby list for the World Test Championship final following the withdrawal of Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. On being asked about his favourite player of IPL 2023 De Villiers decided to stick with Yashasvi.

The former Protea captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart while speaking on Jio Cinema, "Yashasvi Jaiswal for me and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control.

"Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great."

Calls have already been made to include Yashasvi in India's 50 0ver setup to ease him into the squad ahead of the ICC 50 over World Cup this year. India is all set to host the cricketing extravaganza for the first time since 2011.

Indian squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav