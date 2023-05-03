After KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants Suffer Another Huge Setback Ahead Of LSG Vs CSK Match

Ahead of the CSK vs LSG match, Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a major setback. The squad of LSG has taken another hit as Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the remainder of this year's IPL. Unadkat incurred a shoulder injury during a net session.

Owing to the terrible fall he had during a net session before LSG's game against RCB, Jaydev Unadkat's left shoulder was damaged which left the left-armer in excruciating pain. As per the latest reports, the recovery will take time leading to the end of his IPL 2023 campaign. However, Unadkat is expected to make it back on time for the WTC final. Which is scheduled to take place on June 7, at the Oval.

LSG's injury woes

Almost all the IPL franchises have so far lost one or more players due to injury. Lucknow Super Giants have been recently hit by this misery. KL Rahul, who up until now led the Super Giants without any hiccup, apparently pulled his hamstring while fielding in the match against RCB, and because of that was absent throughout the match. Rahul may also miss today's encounter against Chennai Super Kings. Adding to the woes, it has been reported by ESPN Cricinfo, that Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the IPL 2023. However, a respite for Lucknow during this is their position on the IPL 2023 Points Table.

LSG is currently 3rd on the table and will reach the top should they beat Chennai Super Kings today at the Ekana Sports City. While Rahul has faced flak due to his grim strike rate, but no expert or fan has questioned his captainship skills, thus, if he misses the match the question would arise regarding who will lead the side. So, what do you think can LSG recover from the crushing defeat they suffered against RCB and these injury woes at the same time?