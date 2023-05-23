IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's First Post Since RCB's Painful Loss To GT Makes Fans Emotional

After getting knocked out of the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli has expressed gratitude to the fans for supporting the team throughout. Kohli took to Instagram to acknowledge the fans, the coaches, the time staff, and his teammates. The right-hander scored a mammoth 639 runs in this edition of the marquee tournament, yet fell short by a mere distance from taking Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs.

Virat Kohli has had a tremendous IPL 2023 with the bat. The RCB mainstay was in the race for the Orange cap along with his skipper Faf du Plessis for the entire tournament but unfortunately reached a halt as RCB lost the do-or-die match against Gujarat Titans. Kohli showcased his emotions immediately after RCB's road ended but upon seemingly digesting the result, the player shared a post on Instagram to thank the fans and all the ones associated with the team. RCB finished 6th on the table.

Virat Kohli shares note for RCB fans after team gets knocked out

IPL 2023 turned out to be quite busy for Virat Kohli. The player was exceptional with the bat and was also quite animated on the field. However, in the end, the long wait for a trophy has prolonged even more as RCB could not qualify for the playoffs. A day after the heartbreaking loss, Virat Kohli has taken to social media to summarise the season. He wrote "A season which had it's moments but unfortunately, we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management, and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger. @royalchallengersbangalore 💪

Fans were also gutted over RCB's loss and many are of the opinion that the legend that is Virat Kohli deserves at least one IPL trophy. However, it wasn't the season to be for Kohli, but there is always a next time. What do you think, can RCB pose a challenge for the trophy in IPL 2024?

