Amid MS Dhoni Farewell Saga, CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Makes Startling Revelation

India legend and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn't need any introduction for what he has achieved in his cricketing career and also is loved by fans all over the world. MS Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles and has also created a special fan base among the people living in Chennai and is also known by the name "Thala". However, when the former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, it looked like the veteran will retire from the Indian Premier League as well but at the end of the 2021 edition, Dhoni had said he will not retire until he doesn't get a chance to say goodbye at the Chepauk Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings had not played at the Chepauk Stadium since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the matches of the tournament were either played on neutral venues or in the United Arab Emirates. As the IPL action returned to its original home and away format for the 16th edition of the tournament, CSK as well came back to Chepauk and the fans as well came out in numbers to witness their favourite team and also their captain MS Dhoni.

Stephen Fleming has a retirement update on MS Dhoni

The opposition captains and MS Dhoni himself have acknowledged the fact that the fans are using the opportunity to bid farewell to the former India captain. However, we shall keep a fact in mind that Dhoni never stated that this will be his last Indian Premier League season. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming was also asked regarding the same to which he answered, "No, he hasn't indicated anything".

READ: RCB vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

While Chennai Super Kings were playing an away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata it looked like the team is playing at Chepauk as the CSK had more support than the home team KKR. After Chennai's win in that match, MS Dhoni has said about the fan support he got during the match. “I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd", Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League and also holds the record of leading a single team in a tournament for the most number of times.