IPL 2023: Andre Russell Makes Huge Statement Amid KKR's Captaincy Dilemma; ' I'm A Legend'

Caribbean superstar Andre Russell shed light on the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 31. The star all-rounder has been one of the main pillars of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for a no. of years now and is also being seen among the top captaincy candidates. Although the team is yet to make an official announcement, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is most likely to miss the entire season due to his back injury.

While reports suggest Russell, Nitish Rana, and Sunil Narine are among the potential candidates to take over the captaincy role, Russel made an interesting admission during a recent media interaction in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters in KKR’s hometown, Russell revealed he is satisfied with his preparations and went on to call himself a legend. KKR will play their opening game of the marquee T20 tournament against Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 1.

"Won't you watch me bat?"

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Russell said, “I'll try to make all of you happy. I'm satisfied with how the ball is coming out of the bat. Hopefully, I can replicate the same during this IPL. He called out the fans to come and watch him play at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium and said, “Won't you watch me bat? I'm a legend. I want all of you to cheer for me”.

Russel has previously led Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL and is among the biggest matchwinners in the KKR outfit. Last season, KKR suffered with dismal performances but Russell was yet again the best-performing player on the team. He scored 335 runs in total at a strike rate of 174.48, while hitting 32 maximums.

Will Andre Russell replace Shreyas Iyer as the KKR captain in IPL 2023?

He also registered 17 dismissals with the ball, which is his best tally of wickets in the tournament so far. Alongside Russell, fans feel Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana are also potential captaincy options for the franchise. Interestingly, both players have has contrasting records as captains in T20s.

Narine was appointed by the KKR-owned Abu Dhabi Knight Riders during the inaugural ILT20 in the UAE. He managed to return with only one victory and eight defeats as the team finished at the bottom of the standings. On the contrary, Rana has a record of leading Delhi in 12 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, where he has earned eight wins and four losses.