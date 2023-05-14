Anuj Rawat Pulls A Leaf Out Of MS Dhoni's Playbook To Dismiss R Ashwin - WATCH

Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore put on an impressive performance during their IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Batting first, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell forged a crucial partnership before Rawat came in and made an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Thanks to Rawat’s fireworks toward the back end of RCB’s innings, it led the team to post 171/5 in 20 overs.

Rawat then helped RCB pick up the prized wicket of RR skipper Sanju Samson with a brilliant catch. Samson tried to sweep the ball off Wayne Parnell’s bowling but mistimed the shot and ended up sending it miles up into the air. Rawat came running from behind the wicket to take a spectacular catch, removing Samson for 4 off 5 balls. Then, on the last ball of the 8th over, Rawat mirrored an MS Dhoni tactic to run out R Ashwin for a duck. Rawat took out the bails without even looking at the wickets.

Dhoni fans should not watch Anuj Rawat run out today of Ashwin.#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/wWnYu5aXnO — Dr. Ankita Kakkar 🩺 (@AnkitaKakkar) May 14, 2023

RR vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL playoff chances. They restricted Rajasthan in the second innings in the lowest total of this year’s IPL.

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive total on the board. Their bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up a scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs. Michael Bracewell (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked up two wickets each.

RCB bowled the Royals out for just 59 runs. Apart from Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer, none of the RR batters could breach the double-digit mark. Thanks to the sweep, RCB has now ascended to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Image: BCCI