'Arshdeep Has Been Marginalised.' Ex-India Star Says PBKS Management Mistreated Singh

Aakash Chopra, a former India cricketer, expressed his frustration over the handling of pacer Arshdeep Singh by Punjab Kings in their match against Delhi Capitals. Chopra was disappointed that Arshdeep did not bowl with the new ball or during the death overs.

In the game, Harpreet Brar bowled the final over for Punjab and conceded 23 runs, which shifted the momentum in favor of Delhi. Arshdeep, on the other hand, only bowled two overs and gave away 21 runs. Punjab ended up conceding 213 runs in the first innings and fell 15 runs short during their chase, despite Liam Livingstone’s outstanding knock of 94 runs.

Chopra took to Twitter to express his anger and demanded an explanation from the Punjab Kings team management. He pointed out that Arshdeep had started the tournament in contention for the purple cap, but they had marginalized his role with no apparent reason.

Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he’s not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn’t bowling in the death either. And it’s not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2023

Dhawan admits mistake of bowling spinner in final over

Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings captain, also admitted that his decision to bowl a spinner in the final over was a mistake. However, he did not comment on the situation regarding Arshdeep Singh.

"It was frustrating. But we didn't bowl well in the first six overs. We should have taken a couple of wickets with the way the pitch was behaving. With the no ball, we believed but credit to Liam for the way he played. I feel my decision to bowl spinner in the last over was wrong and it shifted the momentum towards the opposition. The pacers didn't bowl full enough. We need to bowl in the right areas on these kinds of surfaces and it is hurting us," Dhawan said in his post-match interview.

Meanwhile, during Punjab Kings' last night match against Rajasthan Royals, Arshdeep bowled his full quota of four overs and conceded 40 runs. He also picked up a wicket to his name. Punjab Kings lost the match by 4 wickets and thus lost their hope of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Image: BCCI