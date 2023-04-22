Lucknow Super Giants succumbed to their third defeat in IPL 2023 as Gujarat Titans registered a brilliant comeback victory at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Batting first, Gujarat posted a moderate 135 in 20 overs and given LSG's recent form, they were supposed to ease their way to the target. But a severe batting collapse saw a hapless Lucknow losing four wickets in the penultimate over as Gujarat won the match by 7 runs.

Venkatesh Prasad hits out at Lucknow Super Giants following awful run chase

Social media erupted after Lucknow made a mess of their run chase and former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad too took a jibe at the franchise. He tweeted, "Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko."

Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 22, 2023

KL Rahul couldn't really fathom the loss and was at a loss of words in the post-match presentation. "I don't know how it has happened. It happened too fast. I can't put a finger on where we let the game slip, which was in our pocket. We were quite brilliant with the ball and on the field. 135 is probably par or 10 under par. We used the conditions well.

"We started pretty well with the bat too. I still can't say what happened. At the end of the day it is just a game, we still have four wins in seven, but this is going to sting for a while. We were well ahead in the game, I wasn't trying to bat really deep, I was still trying to take the bowlers on that I fancy.

"They bowled three good overs between Noor and Jayant. Probably should have taken a couple more chances. Not an easy wicket for new batters to come in. Set batters need to finish the game. We missed some boundary opportunities in the end. We should have got it done."

Lucknow will next face Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on April 28.