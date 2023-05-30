'At least some sportspersons...': Sakshi Malik sends sarcastic message to MS Dhoni and CSK

Indian wrestler and Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik congratulated MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings for their fifth title in the IPL after beating the Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni's team won the record-equaling fifth IPL trophy for the Mumbai Indians, thereby showing their dominance in the tournament.

As Sakshi Malik posted a heartwarming tweet for the CSK commander and the team for their trophy, her post was more of a taunt after the continuous protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Some prominent Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik have been protesting to demand the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the past few weeks accusing him of sexual assault.

What did Sakshi Malik post about MSD?

In her congratulatory tweet for MS, Malik had a subtle dig as she noted:

"Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on"

Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on 😊 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 30, 2023

Wrestlers, who are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Tuesday threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Taking to social media, wrestlers in a letter said that the system and the police were treating them as culprits while the alleged accused has been roaming scot-free.

CSK win IPL 2023

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit a brilliant 6 and 4 as his team needed 10 runs in 2 balls to secure their 5th title. After the CSK vs GT match, many experts and sportspeople took to social media to send congratulatory messages to the stars. Taking note of CSK's victory and the kind of support and praise the star cricketers are receiving, champion wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal for India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, took to Twitter to congratulate Dhoni and CSK on their title win while taking a potshot at their treatment.