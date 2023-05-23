'This happens when you have the attitude of Virat Kohli but the talent of Naveen Ul Haq': Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress leader and senior advocate, has slammed Lucknow Super Giants fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for attempting to troll former India captain Virat Kohli following RCB's exit from IPL 2023. Naveen-ul-Haq shared a post on his Instagram handle after RCB lost their final league stage match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. In his post, the Afghanistan pacer uploaded a viral meme, where a journalist could be seen laughing uncontrollably while reading the news on TV.

Singhvi, while retweeting a post on Twitter that had the screenshot of Naveen-ul-Haq's Instagram story, said it usually happens when someone has the attitude of Virat Kohli but the talent of Naveen-ul-Haq.

"This happens when you have the attitude of Virat Kohli but the talent of Naveen Ul Haq," Singhvi wrote in his post, where he criticised the Afghan pacer for attempting to troll Kohli.

Here's how RCB's IPL 2023 season ended

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 197 for five, it looked like the finest effort of the day. But Gill, who could be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next ten years, showed that he is better than the best. What Kohli did well, Gill did better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Gujarat Titans chase down the target with ease. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill’s second successive hundred. Gill slammed eight sixes and five fours.

Titans thus finished the league engagements with 20 points, while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants, owning a better net run rate. Mumbai Indians, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points. With 34 needed off three overs, Gill’s short-arm half-jab, half-pull off Mohammed Siraj was the killer blow. He then hit him for another six to kill the contest as Kohli knocked his head in disbelief into the dugout.

RCB had their fate in their own hands, but poor execution while defending a healthy total became their undoing. RCB lost the match by 6 wickets and saw their season end on a disappointing note.

