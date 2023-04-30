Boucher responds to Sunil Gavaskar's 'Rohit needs a break' comment; 'I don’t think..'

With Mumbai Indians failing to pick up in IPL 2023, India's batting great and ICC Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar recently came up with the suggestion for the 5-time championship-winning franchise and its skipper Rohit Sharma. Gavaskar is of the view that Sharma should take a little breather from the busy schedule. MI coach Mark Boucher has addressed Gavaskar's advice and expressed his take on the subject.

Sunil Gavaskar, who is currently associated with Star Sports as a broadcaster, recently expressed his concern through the medium for the Indian captain ahead of the WTC final. As per Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma should keep a check on his fitness and if needed should give himself rest from the incessant IPL games. Rohit Sharma would be leading the Indian contingent against Australia in the WTC final. The match will take place at the Oval and will begin from June 7.

I would like to see some change in the batting order. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Boucher responds to Sunil Gavaskar's 'Rohit needs a break' comment

Before of the match against Rajasthan Royals, Boucher reacted to Gavaskar's suggestion and said that he doesn't think Rohit should take a rest. "No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well. If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play," Boucher said.

India's squad for WTC final

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat