'Congratulations To Him But...': Brett Lee Gives His Verdict On Arjun Tendulkar's Bowling

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee commended Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, for handling the pressure of the final over with ease and excellence in his debut IPL match for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun showcased his skills by claiming his maiden IPL wicket in the next match against the SunRisers Hyderabad, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over of the match.

'His game is only going to improve'

Although, not much known for his speed, Arjun Tendulkar opened the bowling for MI in his second match and finished with figures of 0/17 in two overs against KKR. He later bowled with both the new ball and in the death overs, ending with 1/18 against SRH. Brett Lee believes that this early exposure promises a bright future for the left-arm pacer despite his lack of pace, and that he has honed his skills exceptionally well against SunRisers Hyderabad.

"He (Arjun) handled the pressure beautifully. To give away just 4-5 runs in that last over, getting his first wicket in IPL. Congratulations to him but I had said prior to that happening, no matter what happened at the end, that experience of him bowling in the death - I'm hoping it's a positive one - would just take his game from strength to strength," Brett Lee said on JioCinema.

"He tried to nail that wide-line yorker and he did it very well. It's hard coming in, playing only his 2nd match, he was under pressure with the whole team relying on him... he honed himself impeccably, he spoke well and his game is only going to improve," mentioned Lee, whose rivalry with Arjun's father, Sachin is on epic proportions," he added.

After Arjun Tendulkar made his debut in the IPL, he and Sachin became the first father-son duo to play in the cash-rich league. Sachin Tendulkar also made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. He was the captain of the franchise in the inaugural edition of the competition. Arjun, on the other hand, had been in the Mumbai Indians squad since 2021 but only got to play his first match two years later.

