Can Delhi Capitals Go Through To Playoffs? Here Is The Possible Qualification Scenario

CSK vs DC: David Warner's Delhi Capitals have succumbed to an embarrassing loss against the mighty Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni. The Delhi Capitals have had a pretty dismal and lackluster outing in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and the defeat against Chennai will do them no good and will only rub salt to their wounds. Chennai Super Kings had a tough time batting on the slow Chepauk track but a late assault by MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during Chennai's batting innings took the game far away from Delhi Capitals' grasp. As of now, Delhi are still on 8 points from their 11 games. Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Playoff qualification scenario for Delhi Capitals

After the conclusion of the 55th match of the ongoing IPL, Delhi Capitals have managed to win 4 games and have lost 7 so far. Potentially with 10 teams in the league, it will be quite tough for them to qualify and it is safe to say that barring the miraculous mathematical possibilities, the season is over for Delhi and this certainly solves the points table logjam a bit and the other 9 teams can sniff a potential playoff qualification. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games, whereas Chennai Super Kings are at 15 points from 12 games. Mumbai are at 12 points with three more games to go and Lucknow Super Giants have managed to secure 11 points from as many games. Other than these four sides Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings are tied on 10 points. Interestingly RR, RCB, KKR, and PBKS have to play 3 more games each. Even if DC ends on 14 points by winning all their remaining games, the campaign looks almost over for them.

Will 14 league points be enough to qualify?

The myth around earning 14 league points and sneaking into the playoffs was possible when there were just 8 contesting franchised. To be fair and square, even then 14 teams weren't enough and the teams had to rely on the NRR (Net Run rate). If we rewind the clock and have a look at the points table of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at the 4th spot with 16 points. Apart from Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals ended on the second spot with 18 points and Lucknow Super Giants ended with 18 points on the third spot. Gujarat Titans who eventually went on to win the league finished on the top of the table with 20 points.

If all the permutations and combinations are concerned, this is the end of the road for Delhi Capitals as far as IPL 2023 is concerned. If they are to qualify, then all the remaining 9 teams will have to badly mess up and give David Warner's team an outside chance which seems pretty unlikely