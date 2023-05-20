Can KKR, RCB, MI And RR Still Make It To The Top 4 Of IPL? Check Qualification Scenario

The journey of the IPL 2023 has entered its final stage as only two days are left for the group stage leg to get over. With three teams including Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad already been eliminated from the tournament whereas Gujarat Titans already qualified, still six teams including Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals are in contention to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2023.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be facing the Delhi Capitals in their next match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi and the team is currently on 15 points and stands second in the IPL 2023 points table. CSK has to win their next match against DC as they will go to 17 points and also which will be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. If Chennai loses, they would want any two teams from LSG, MI, and RCB to lose their last match which will also let the Dhoni-led side to qualify for the knockout stages, otherwise, the team will be out of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The Lucknow Super Giants are in third place in the points table and will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match. A win against KKR would take LSG to 17 points which will be enough for them to make it through to the knockout round. However, if the team loses then they shall expect CSK as well to lose their match against DC with a higher margin and also they would want any one team out of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose their games against SRH or GT so that only one team out of them can reach 16 points and technically Lucknow will race to the playoffs with 15 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the last match of the league phase of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans and at the end, it will be a win against GT which will take them to a playoff spot of the IPL 2023. If the team loses to Titans and MI is able to win its last match vs SRH they would like to lose it with the least margin as possible as Bangalore have a superior net run rate than Mumbai which can prove to be an advantage for them even if they lose their last match,

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The Rajasthan Royals have finished off their league phase with 14 points and are placed in the fifth position after the win against the Punjab Kings. The team now would want Kolkata Knight Riders to win less than 103 runs against Lucknow Super Giants or would like LSG to defeat KKR in their last match. The team would also want RCB and MI to lose their match with a higher margin to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If these things go in Rajasthan's favour they will have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The Mumbai Indians will have to win their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad so that they can be in contention to qualify for the playoffs. The team would also want Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose its match to GT with a higher margin. If Royal Challengers Bangalore wins its last match vs GT, Mumbai will have to defeat SRH with a slightly higher margin so that they can give competition to Bangalore when the teams for the knockout stage will be decided on the basis of net run-rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario

The Kolkata Knight Riders are in the seventh place in the points table and will have to win by more than 103 runs against Lucknow Super Giants to be in contention to qualify for the playoffs. If KKR is able to win the match vs LSG with the mentioned margin, then it would also like MI and RCB to lose their matches to SRH and GT. If Knight Riders defeat Super Giants with less than 103 runs they will automatically be ruled out of the tournament.