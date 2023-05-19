Can PBKS And RR Still Make It To Top Four? Check Their Playoff Scenario For IPL 2023

RR vs PBKS: A lot of things will be at stake when Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in a crucial IPL game in Dharamsala on Friday. Both teams are on 12 points and still have a slender chance to make it to the IPL playoffs. Let's have a look at the possible permutation combinations for both teams.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Rajasthan Royals qualification scenario

Rajasthan do boast of a better run rate than their opponent which doesn't make things easy for them at all. However, they still stand a better chance of making it to the last four than the other two contenders Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. A win at Dharamsala is the minimum ask.

Rajasthan can only finish fourth as Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants already have registered at least 15 points or more in their tally. Despite having a superior run rate Rajasthan need to beat Punjab by a big margin and would hope RCB and Mumbai Indians both lose their respective matches to help them in the proceedings.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Punjab Kings qualification scenario

For Punjab, they remain submerged in the bottom half of the table and only a miracle could lead them to the playoffs. They also will have a to probably one of the biggest wins in the history of the IPL. But a win for RCB and MI would end their chances. So a lot of equations will be in play and one of the teams is certain to be left out of the playoffs race on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 squad

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma (replacement), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short (replacement), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar (replacement), Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.