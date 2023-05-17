Can We Witness Kohli Vs Gambhir 2.0? Possible Scenarios For RCB Vs LSG Eliminator Clash

The last time Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's respective teams faced off against each other in the reverse fixture of their IPL 2023 match, an ugly spat ensued between the two legends of Indian cricket. Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a verbal altercation that led to the BCCI docking their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The centrepiece of the intense war of words between Kohli and Gambhir was Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Meanwhile, there are high possibilities that Kohli and Gambhir may come face-to-face again for the third time in the current edition of the IPL as both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants are alive in the race for playoff qualification. LSG further consolidated their place in the top four of the points table after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 runs in their penultimate league game on Tuesday.

RCB, on the other hand, have two more matches left before the commencement of the playoff stage. In order to qualify, the Faf du Plessis-led side must win both their remaining fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. They will also have to hope for the results of other matches to go their way. RCB will need Chennai Super Kings to beat Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders to decimate Lucknow, Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat MI, and DC or Rajasthan Royals to crush Punjab Kings.

Possible scenarios for RCB vs LSG Eliminator in IPL 2023

RCB must defeat both SRH and GT

CSK must win over DC

KKR must quash LSG

SRH must overcome MI

DC or RR must get the better of PBKS

The Kohli-Gambhir controversy

The first phase of the entire saga happened when Lucknow Super Giants visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium for an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last month. The match was a last-ball nail-biter and Lucknow somehow managed to win it by a wicket. After the game, a video of Gambhir went viral on social media, where he was seen shushing the Bengaluru crowd. When RCB visited Lucknow for the second leg of the fixture, Kohli was at his animated best as he kept poking LSG players with his highly energetic celebrations.

Kohli even got involved in a fight with Naveen-ul-Haq when the latter came to bat toward the backend of the second innings. RCB eventually managed to hand a crushing defeat to LSG and when players gathered to shake hands, Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq once again got involved in a spat with Gambhir stepping in to resolve it. However, Gambhir himself had a heated exchange with Kohli and the duo was seen being separated by their respective teammates.

