MI Qualification Scenario: How Can Mumbai Indians Overtake CSK And GT To Reach Top Two?

Image: BCCI/IPL
Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians will be up against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match 57 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the MI vs GT match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will look forward to continuing the winning momentum which they gained after winning the last few matches and also would like to overtake Chennai Super Kings and Titans to grab the top two places in the standings so that they can get two chances to qualify for the finals of the tournament.
The Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings by eight and seven wickets respectively in their opening two matches. The MI side was having a hot and cold session in the tournament but the team now has started to gain momentum and the team looks on the right track.
