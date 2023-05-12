MI Qualification Scenario: How Can Mumbai Indians Overtake CSK And GT To Reach Top Two?

Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians will be up against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match 57 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the MI vs GT match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will look forward to continuing the winning momentum which they gained after winning the last few matches and also would like to overtake Chennai Super Kings and Titans to grab the top two places in the standings so that they can get two chances to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings by eight and seven wickets respectively in their opening two matches. The MI side was having a hot and cold session in the tournament but the team now has started to gain momentum and the team looks on the right track.

MI Qualification Scenario: IPL 2023 Playoffs

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed in the 4th place in the points table and are sitting on 12 points from 11 matches. The team can maximum go up to 18 points whereas CSK and GT can go up to 19 and 21 points. MI needs to beat Gujarat Titans in their next match if they want to keep their chances open to finish in the top two spots of the points table. If Mumbai Indians lose to Titans, they would want Chennai Super Kings to lose their both matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, so that they finish on 15 points and move to the third spot. However, Mumbai Indians will also have to win their remaining three matches against GT, SRH, and LSG if they want to portray a strong chance to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Assuming Mumbai wins two of their last three games, they would accumulate 16 points by the end of the group stage, which is adequate to secure a place in the playoffs of the competition. In case Mumbai win only one out of their remaining three matches and lose the other two, it could lead to a complicated situation for them as this situation would result in them having 14 points from an equal number of fixtures, making it challenging for them to qualify.

Challenges that Mumbai Indians should address ahead of the MI vs GT IPL 2023 clash