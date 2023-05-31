No Place For IPL-winning Captain As Cricket Experts Pick Their Best XI Of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings created history by winning the fifth title of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans and as one of the biggest carnivals of cricket has come to an end, former cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Kevin Pietersen, S Sreesanth, and Matthew Hayden have named their team of the IPL 2023.

There were several young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmed and Rinku Singh became new superstars of cricket while established names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja continued to cement their legacies. It was a tournament to remember with a finish that is hard to forget. Picking a best XI is a difficult task and here's how some former cricketers made their picks.

Cricket legends pick their team of the tournament

My playing 12 (feels different to say this now ) for IPL 2023. What’s yours ??

1) Faf Du plessis (C)

2) Shubman Gil

3) Virat Kohli (Top order)

4) Surya Kumar Yadav (middle overs)

5) Heinrich klaseen (WK) (finisher)

6) Rinku singh (finisher)

7) Ravindra Jadeja (AR)

8) Rasid… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 30, 2023

READ: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni consoles heartbroken former CSK player Mohit Sharma- WATCH

Former cricketers Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen also picked their team of the tournament during a discussion on Star Sports. As per Kevin Pietersen, he will have Faf Du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Rinku Singh, Rashid Khan. Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Matheesha Pathirana in his playing XI of the tournament

READ: DESTINY'S CHILD: How MS Dhoni just goes on to win and win despite numerous obstacles

Other than Pietersen, Matthew Hayden also picked his team of the tournament which is as follows which consisted the likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, and Mohit Sharma.

Former India player S. Sreesanth also named his best IPL playing XI:

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad.

3. Virat Kohli.

4. Ajinkya Rahane.

5. Ishan Kishan.

6. Hardik Pandya (C).

7. Ravindra Jadeja.

8. Rashid Khan.

9. Mohammed Shami.

10. Mohammad Siraj.

11. Noor Ahmed

Returning to the Chennai Super Kings' epic Indian Premier League win, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match as when ten runs were needed off the final two balls. He hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a four, and guided his team to a memorable win. They have now become the joint most successful team along with Mumbai Indians in the history of the tournament.