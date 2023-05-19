CSA Will Miss The Trick By Not Picking Faf Du Plessis For World Cup Team: Dinesh Karthik

Team India veteran Dinesh Karthik has backed the thought of Faf du Plessis’s international comeback, speaking on the latest release of The ICC Review. Citing the 36-year-old’s performances in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League, Karthik said he believes South Africa should rope du Plessis into the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. This comes after du Plessis hit 71 off 47 against Sunriseers Hyderabad on Thursday and took his tally of runs in the IPL 2023 across 700 runs.

“I'm not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he's a terrific player. He's a very good leader as well. In the last four, five years of IPL, he's been very consistent and he's just had another year where he's been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful. I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him to the World Cup,” said Dinesh Karthik.

'He will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there'

“I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter. So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper added. The former Proteas captain has proved to a beacon of consistency as he and Virat Kohli have smashed around 900 runs together this season.

Faf du Plessis has hammered 702 runs in the tournament in 13 games, striking at 153.94 with an average of 153.94. In the process, he has smashed a total of eight half-centuries. Meanwhile, during the IPL 2023 Match 65 on Thursday, du Plessis partnered Virat Kohli in a 172-run stand against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While du Plessis hit 71 runs, Kohli notched up his sixth IPL century, courtesy of 100 runs in 63 balls.

Back in 2021, du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket and played his last international game for South Africa in February of that year. Despite being available for selection in white-ball cricket the Proteas board has neglected the 37-year-old in marquee tournaments in the recent past. He might be fitting candidate for South Africa as he sports a record of scoring 394 runs against India in 10 overs.