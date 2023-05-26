'Comeback Super Kings' And The Perfect Art Of Defying Odds

Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League is not just a team but an emotion. The team recently defeated Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 and qualified for its tenth final appearances in the 14 seasons. There is a certain myth in the tournament that nine teams battle with each other to play CSK in the final. The success story of the MS Dhoni-led franchise doesn't end here as he has also guided the team to 12 playoffs in 14 seasons that they have played so far.

The Chennai Super Kings have always been looked at as a team that doesn't believe in a lot of changes due to which even if we have a look at their support staff today, it still remains the same. The formula can be seen as a reason for their success and this has consistently given them results. The duo of Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni has helped the team lift four Indian Premier League trophies whereas it has also won two titles in the Champions League T20. CLT20 was a league under which top teams from different T20 tournaments all the around the world gathered under one shed and competed with each other. Winning a tournament twice amongst the top teams of the world is more than enough to explain why CSK can be said as one of the best cricketing teams in the world.

The MS Dhoni 'impact'

However, the main reason behind the team's success is MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper who is also known as 'Thala' by the yellow army has treated the team like his own family and its fans as well see him as their own family member. Dhoni's presence of mind and match awareness during the game also help him make strategies against the opposition team and keep him two steps ahead of them.

MS Dhoni also has the ability to infuse a sense of confidence in the players and make them perform. For example, if we look at a recent incident of the Indian Premier League 2023, Ajinkya Rahane, who was removed from the Indian Test squad courtesy of his bad form, did wonders for the 'men in yellow'. While playing for CSK, Rahane smashed fours and sixes in a totally different manner and this happened due to MS Dhoni's faith in him.Rahane regained his form in the IPL and has also been selected in the Indian squadfor the upcoming the World Test Championship 2023 Final.

The Comeback Super Kings

However, behind every success story, there are ups and down, and the same was the case with the Chennai Super Kings. The team was banned by the RM Lodha committee after the name of its owners popped up in the 2013 fixing scandal. The team didn't play the IPL in the year 2016-17 and the fans brutally missed their presence in the tournament.

The team came back in the year 2018 with most of the squad consisting of retired players or who have been away from professional cricket but the leader was the same, MS Dhoni. The team was also known as the "daddy's army" by the experts and no one among the cricket experts considered CSK as the favourites to win the IPL. However, at last, the team proved everyone wrong as they emerged to become the champions of the IPL 2018 and stamped their authority as the real 'Kings' of the IPL.

The team made it to the finals yet again in 2019 but was defeated by their arch rivals, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The team got ruled out of the tournament from the league stage and it was the first time in the history of the tournament that CSK were not part of the knockout stages of the tournament.

But it's the comeback that matters and the same thing is what CSK did after lifting the trophy for the fourth time in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. However, the team again got ruled out the next season but now has once again made it to the finals and has now become 'Comeback Super Kings' from 'Chennai Super Kings'