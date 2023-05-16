Second-placed Chennai Super Kings will be up against Delhi Capitals in their 14th and final match of the IPL 2023 and the team will be aiming to win the match and qualify for the playoffs. The team's batting line up which consists of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja have regularly contributed to the team's win. Coway is among the leading run scorers of the tournament. Apart from all these players, there is another one such batsman who has till now had an unforgettable season with the bat for CSK.

Ambati Rayudu's dismal run in IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu, who has been part of Chennai Super Kings since 2018, has contributed runs for his team as required in the ongoing IPL. Ambati Rayudu has scored 122 runs in 12 matches he has played so far at an average of under 16 whereas the strike rate has been 127.08.

Ambati Rayudu's best season with the bat for CSK came in IPL 2018 when he scored 602 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 149.75 and also at an average of 43.00. He also scored a hundred for his team in that season and his highest score was 100*.

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current scenario in the Indian Premier League 2023, the team is currently placed in the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table and will face Delhi Capitals in their last match. The team till now has won seven matches out of the 13 played and is currently on 15 points. They need to win their upcoming match against DC so that CSK can make a comfortable entry into the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to lift the Indian Premier League trophy for the fifth time and level the scores with Mumbai Indians.

The playoff of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will begin on May 23, 2023, with the Qualifier 1 scheduled to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The final will be played on May 28, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.