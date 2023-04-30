CSK Comes Up With Epic Gesture For Fans As It Introduces 'Whistle Podu Express' - WATCH

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings hardly has its fanbase all over the world and the francisie also comes up with epic gestures for its fans from time to time. Ahead of the Super Kings match against Punjab Kings, the team management has started a special 'Whistle Podu Express' which will carry the fans from all across Tamil Nadu to witness the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The train will go through Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, and Tiruchirapalli to Chennai. The video of the same was shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their official social media handle.

Chennai Super Kings greet fans with 'Whistle Podu Express'; Watch

Coming back to the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, both the teams will be battling out each other for the first time in the tournament and are also coming off after losing their last IPL matches against their respective opponents. Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni have had a fine campaign in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and are currently placed in the fourth place in the points table.

CSK is coming off a 36-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last match and will hope to get back their lost winning momentum. The batting has been one of the strong points of the four-time champions and openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have been one the top run-getters of the team. The middle order has also contributed with runs and Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali have been the star performers for the same. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who are known to finish the innings have also performed in the tournament as per their reputation. Bowling has been a weak point for the team, but bowlers like Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana have also impressed with their bowling performance.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have not had a good IPL 2023 till now and are placed at sixth position with four wins and four defets from eight matches. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan who made his comeback in the last match vs Lucknow Super Giants dismissed for a score of just one. Atharva Taide and Jitesh Sharma have shined for the team with the bat. However, bowling will be a weak link for the team as they got smashed for 257 runs by the LSG batsmen which was also the second-highest score in the history of the tournament.