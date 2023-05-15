CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
The Chennai Super Kings were not able to go past Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of the IPL 2023 and at the end lost the match by six wickets. This was Super Kings' fifth loss of the tournament and the team is placed at the second spot in the points table with 15 points and still has to qualify for the IPL Playoffs. With the tournament in the last phase and with nine out of ten teams in contention to qualify for the knockout round, the last two matches for CSK become very crucial.
A look at how the second-placed Chennai Super Kings can qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 with just one game left in their campaign.
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings till now have had a comfortable campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far but there are still a few challenges that the team must address ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals.
