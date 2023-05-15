CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

The Chennai Super Kings were not able to go past Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of the IPL 2023 and at the end lost the match by six wickets. This was Super Kings' fifth loss of the tournament and the team is placed at the second spot in the points table with 15 points and still has to qualify for the IPL Playoffs. With the tournament in the last phase and with nine out of ten teams in contention to qualify for the knockout round, the last two matches for CSK become very crucial.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

A look at how the second-placed Chennai Super Kings can qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 with just one game left in their campaign.

The Chennai Super Kings are placed second in the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and they are at 15 points from 13 matches. With a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the CSK vs KKR match, Super Kings need to win their last match against Delhi Capitals to ensure a place in the last four and also in the top two of the points table. If CSK is not able to win the match against DC, they will have to depend upon Lucknow Super Giants to lose at least one of their match with a huge margin so that they both will get tied at 15-15 points and based on net run rate Chennai may qualify for the final four round. CSK would also like PBKS and RCB to lose one of their matches so that they both cannot go up to 16 points.

Challenges that Chennai Super Kings must address ahead of the clash against Delhi Capitals

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings till now have had a comfortable campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far but there are still a few challenges that the team must address ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals.