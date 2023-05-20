CSK Vs DC Today IPL Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Dream11 Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will be battling out against the Delhi Capitals as they would like to confirm their playoffs seat by registering a win against the David Warner-led side. Super Kings defeated the Capitals in the CSK vs DC IPL 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by 27 runs. Delhi has also not been in good form in the Indian Premier League 2023 but is coming off a win vs Punjab Kings in the last match and will also look forward to a win against Chennai.

The Delhi Capitals till now have not had the type of Indian Premier League 2023 campaign they would have thought and are placed at the bottom of the table. The Capitals though have a lot of good players like David Warner, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, and many more. Salt and Russouw showed their promise with the bat in the last few matches and the team would like to keep them in the squad while planning the team for the next season. Before that DC would also like to avenge the defeat they faced from Chennai and also spoil their playoff qualification hopes.

The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have been in good form this season but faced a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. The MS Dhoni-led side will now like to win the match against Delhi Capitals and will also want to book their place in the playoffs. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Matheesa Pathirana have been some of the top performers of the team and they would also like to repeat their performance in the match against DC.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed in second place in the IPL 2023 Points Table and must win the match against the Delhi Capitals if they want to book their seat in the playoffs for the same. If not they must want at least two teams from Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians to lose their last match so that CSK having 15 points shall finish in the last four teams of the tournament, otherwise, they might get ruled out of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Delhi Capitals are currently in ninth place in the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table, the team is ruled out of the tournament and has no chance to qualify for the knockout stage, The team is currently at ten points from 13 matches and if they win the match vs CSK in New Delhi, they can only get up to 12 points which are not enough for qualification.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Yash Dhull, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Confirmed Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Abishek Porel

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi is known for its slow nature, but due to the short boundaries and the batsman also get benefit from the ground. The average first innings score at the ground is 159 and the teams chasing in the match have an edge over the team batting first.

CSK vs DC today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

The Chennai Super Kings are favorites to win the match against Delhi Capitals as they have been in top form this season and also their team looks more balanced than the Capitals.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings says that both teams till now have played 28 matches in IPL against each other and CSK has an edge over DC as they have 18 out of the total games played whereas DC has been on the winnings side in ten occasions.