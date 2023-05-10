The ongoing IPL 2023 is heading towards its business end and the action has started to intensify, not only on the ground but also on the points table. All the teams are having a go at each other as the points table is wide open and every team as of now has a chance to finish in the top 4 places in the points table. In the 55th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aka the Chepauk.

An interesting thing transpired after the toss. As the Chennai Super Kings skipper was walking away, he tried to prank his teammate Deepak Chahar who was caught off guard. Humorously, MS Dhoni tried to slap Deepak Chahar which left him bamboozled. The CSK skipper was walking back to the dressing room when he tried to prank the right-handed pacer. In the ongoing IPL Chennai Super Kings are placed at the second spot on the points table.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been cruising pretty smoothly in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League as compared to David Warner's side. Fortunately or unfortunately, every game is a knockout for the Delhi outfit, the finalists of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions are comfortably placed in the second spot, just behind defending champions Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are at 13 points after 11 games. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the points table. They have only 8 points from 10 games and are very much in contention to make it to the final 4.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI for match 55

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Impact Substitutes for match 55

CSK: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

DC: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed