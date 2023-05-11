Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed his take on Prithvi Shaw’s omission from the Delhi Capitals Playing XI in Indian Premier League 2023. After DC lost to Chennai Super Kings in Match 55 on Wednesday, Ponting spoke to reporters and opened up on the young cricketer. The 23-year-old made his sixth appearance for the franchise on April 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders and has remained absent from the starting XI ever since.

“Prithvi... the fact that he is not playing is an indication that he did not perform as we wanted him to. No one has really grabbed the opportunity with both hands yet,” Ponting said. Coming on the back of a productive domestic season, which included a 379-run knock against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, Prithvi Shaw couldn’t match expectations in the marque T20 league. He played six games for Delhi Capitals and failed to breach the 15-run mark even in one game.

Shaw’s poor form can be considered one of the major factors why the Delhi-based team started their season with five losses in a trot. With DC eager to win a match, the David Warner-led side opted against including the U-19 World Cup-winning captain in the playing XI after April 20. Meanwhile, the loss against the MS Dhoni-led side was their seventh of the season, which places them at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Coming back to the CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 55 at Chepauk, Ricky Ponting explained why he thinks Chennai Super Kings won the match. “We lost two early, then we lost three early and then the spinners came on...we didn't show any urgency against the spinners. There were about 34 dot balls in the middle of the game...you are never going to win chasing a score if there is that many dot balls through the middle phase," Ponting said.

The DC went on to lavish praises on the team’s bowling unit, who restricted CSK to a total less than 170 runs. "I thought the bowlers overall did a really good job. The spinners -- Axar (Patel) and Kuldeep Yadav -- were good again. Khaleel (Ahmed) before his last over, which went for 20, he bowled 3 overs for 12," Ponting said.