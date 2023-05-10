The fans in the Indian Premier League 2023 will see the clash between the two IPL heavyweights as Delhi Capitals will be up against the Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are coming into the match with excellent winning momentum and will wish to continue in the clash in match 55 at the Chepauk.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are coming into the match after a convincing six-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians and will wish to continue the same in the clash against Delhi Capitals. The team is also placed in the top two spots in the points table and with the tournament in its last phase the team will look to win the match and strengthen their birth for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand after having a poor start to the Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, the team will be looking to continue the winning momentum they have grabbed after winning their previous matches. The David Warner side is currently placed at the bottom of the table and the match is very crucial for them if they want to keep their chances alive to qualify for the tournament playoffs.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Gaikwad, Conway, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Moeen Ali, R Jadeja, D Chahar, T Deshpande, M Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), P Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Riley Rossouw, A Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, I Sharma

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

MS Dhoni won the toss and CSK will bat first.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact players

Chennai Super Kings: Pathirana, Santner, Senapati, Rasheed, Akash

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh, Pandey, Dubey, Sakariya, Porel

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the number two spot in the IPL 2023 points table and are currently sitting at 13 points from 11 matches. The team at least needs to win two of their remaining three matches if they comfortably would like to make a place in the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs.

CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenario

The Delhi Capitals after having a poor start to the Indian Premier League 2023 campaign have now started to gain ground and also have been able to win their previous two matches. The team sits in the last place in the tournament points table and now they will have to win every match if they want to keep their chances alive to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

CSK vs DC today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Since the tournament is going through its last phase, none of the teams would like to lose crucial two points. Both teams are coming into the match after winning their last two matches, but eyeing the squads and current form CSK has a chance to grab a win over DC.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni(wk/c)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Philip Salt, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: Pitch report today match

The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is often known to offer a lot of turn to the spinner but since the match is in the evening, the fans can also witness a lot of runs on the surface.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

The Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals have been against each other 27 times wherein, DC has been on the winning side ten times whereas CSK has been able to win the rest 17 matches.