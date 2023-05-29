CSK Vs GT: A Look At MS Dhoni's Record-smashing Career As He Plays 250th IPL Match

MS Dhoni, the legendary cricketer, would create history in the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dhoni will become the first and only player to reach the remarkable milestone of 250 appearances in the IPL. This achievement reflects his longevity, consistency, and extensive contribution to the league throughout the years.

Originally scheduled for Sunday evening, the final had to be held up, owning to the heavy rainfall that lashed upon the city. It constrained the use of the Reserve Day. The anticipation for the clash between two formidable teams has heightened as fans eagerly await the grand finale on Monday.

A look at MS Dhoni's IPL career and achievements

Adding to the milestone of 250 IPL matches, Dhoni will also set another record by featuring in his 11th IPL final since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Out of these 11 finals, Dhoni captained his team in an impressive 10, representing the Chennai Super Kings, while making a solitary appearance for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final against the Mumbai Indians under Steve Smith’s captaincy.

Dhoni’s leadership has been instrumental in the Chennai Super Kings’ journey, leading them to four IPL titles. However, they have also experienced the anguish of finishing as runners-up on five occasions, in the years 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. His ability to steer the team to the finals showcases his exceptional captaincy skills and the respect he commands from his teammates.

Also Read: CSK Vs GT: Is The 2019 Cricket World Cup Scenario Repeating For MS Dhoni In IPL 2023?

Regarding the IPL finals, Dhoni stands as the third-highest run-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings. His six appearances in the ultimate showdown have yielded a total of 180 runs, placing him behind Suresh Raina and Shane Watson. Dhoni’s contribution with the bat in these high-pressure encounters has been invaluable to his team’s success. Moreover, Dhoni’s impressive run-scoring exploits throughout his IPL career have seen him accumulate over 5000 runs, including 24 half-centuries and a staggering 234 sixes.

Looking beyond IPL, Dhoni holds the distinction of being the third-most capped Indian player in T20 cricket, with an impressive tally of 377 appearances. He only trails Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in this category. Adding to his batting prowess, Dhoni’s skills behind the stumps have been exemplary, making him the most successful wicket-keeper in T20s, with an impressive record of 294 dismissals.

Also Read: Former IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Claims 'selling MS Dhoni Was A Career Highlight'

Dhoni prepares to enter the record books with his 250th IPL appearance today. The cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting his performance in the final against the Gujarat Titans. The finals could be a fitting stage for this legendary cricketer to etch his name in IPL history once again. It is also worth noting that this could be Dhoni’s last match in the IPL, since he has already hinted at taking retirement after the ongoing season.

Image: BCCI