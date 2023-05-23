CSK vs GT: Will MS Dhoni finally solve the 'Hardik Pandya puzzle' in IPL Qualifier 1?

MS Dhoni's ineffable leadership and home advantage vs his former Indian national teammate, Hardik Pandya's calm and positive approach will add the spice to one of the most awaited games of the IPL 2023.

Facing the four-time winners are loaded with experience whereas, defending champions are capable of making history. It's a matchup between one of the most successful white-ball captains and a rising star who gets better with each game. It's a struggle between a bowling team led by the inventiveness of two young Sri Lankans and an attack that covers all bases. It's also a showdown between two fearless Indian openers.

Whichever team you count on, Tuesday's IPL Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at Chepauk has all the makings of a beautiful campaign. As the winner will earn the spot in the final of IPL 2023 is merely one of the elements contributing to the contest's dominance.

READ MORE: BCCI Reveals When Team India Will Debut Their New Adidas Jerseys

In front of thousands of fans, it may a hard battle for the teams to not let down their fans and hold their nerves till the end. CSK's home advantage speaks for itself as they have the luxury of familiarity and having a decent record in the competition in the previous seasons. However, they haven't been at their best this year as they just won four of their seven league matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. What's been different from the last year is that the is a higher average score on a field that has been marginally better for batting, preventing skipper MS Dhoni from suffocating opponents with spin to the extent that he usually does.

After CSK's final league match against Delhi Capitals, Stephen Fleming admitted that they aren't that confident with their home advantage as he quoted: “We are still not 100% sure about the conditions in Chennai. In other years, we have been pretty sure. That has changed a little bit this year.”

Who is the biggest threat to to MS Dhoni in today's CSK vs GT?

If there's a team in the IPL 2023 that makes the fear come true of the CSK coach is Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya and his teammates have won all of their three matches against MS Dhoni's team. The only time they faced each other this year was at the opener of the IPL 2023 season where Gujarat Titans chased down 179 with five wickets in hand. Their superstar Shubham Gill has had a dream season this year as he was the top scorer of the CSK vs GT season opener. In 36 balls he laced 63 runs with 6 fours and three sixes was the stepping stone for his fantastic campaign.

The 23-year-old opening batsman has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 680 runs in 14 matches at an astounding average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 152.46. He is currently the tournament's second-highest scorer. Notably, he comes into the forthcoming match on the heels of two magnificent centuries. His debut, a stunning 101 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, demonstrated his ability to bat first. The second century, an unbroken 104 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, showed his command of chasing totals.

READMORE: How MI Vs CSK Dream Final In IPL 2023 Could Be Ruined By Mumbai And Chennai's Bogey Team

GT vice-captain Rashid Khan praised the new talent and quoted: “Shubman is someone who has been working very hard. He has that kind of belief in himself to convert those 50s and 60s into hundreds. He has been a very consistent player for us from last season,”



To prepare for this fixture CSK also boasts a team in a splendid manner. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devan Conway at the top have formed a great duo as an opening pair. They have been consistently providing a solid foundation for the team's middle order. The middle overs fight to watch might come between Shivam Dube and the Afghan wrist-spin combo of Rashid and Noor Ahmad. Dube has established a reputation as a devastating force against spin bowling, frequently dispatching the ball with ease. Statistics show his domination, with a strike rate of 175.92 and an average of 63.33 in 12 innings this season.

It won't be an easy challenge for Dube to repeat his aggressive approach against Rashid and Ahmad. CSK's left-arm wrist spinner, Ajay Mandal has been working hard in the training as he showcases his talent in the nets, Monday morning.

However, Dube has played an important role in handling the fast bowlers. As previously he struggled on short-pitch deliveries. This year recorded a striking at under 150 against them.