The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have been amongst the most consistent sides in the tournament and finished in the top two spots on the points table. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and Harbhajan Singh have come up with bold predictions for the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final.

What do the former cricketers feel about the IPL 2023 final?

While speaking during a discussion on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif said, "It has been one-all between CSK and GT this season. IPL 2023 has come full circle as CSK and GT were involved in the first match of the competition. The match was played at the same ground where GT won, and after GT had led Chennai to victory after CSK beat Gujarat by a huge margin in Qualifier 1. Hence, the final is going to be a very tight contest."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh opined that the only thing that will stand between the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is MS Dhoni. "CSK is a successful team and surprisingly played from the same team. This team has reached the finals the most number of times because each of its players believes in the ability of each of their partners. Part of the reason is that its captain believes in his teammates and is one of the smartest cricketing minds in the world - his name is Mahendra Singh Dhoni", Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

READ MORE: 'I realised it could be my day': Shubman Gill picks one over that gave him momentum

Besides Harbhajan's and Kaif's opinions, former fast bowler Irfan Pathan stated that Gujarat Titans in terms of the team and the bowling attack are well ahead of the Chennai Super Kings. But it will be MS Dhoni's presence in the CSK's dressing room due to which they will remain in contention to win the title.

"In terms of quality, Gujarat Titans are way ahead in the bowling department as compared to CSK. Gujarat Titans are ahead in terms of man-to-man marking. But it will be an emotional match between CSK and GT. I am a Gujarati and would like to win GT but my feelings are towards MS Dhoni. It is not yet clear whether he will play next year or not. The heart is supporting CSK because of the Dhoni factor". Irfan Pathan said during a discussion on Star Sports.