CSK Vs GT: Hardik Pandya's Premature Celebrations Ended By A Ravindra Jadeja Storm- WATCH

In the rain-affected IPL 2023 final, Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team and commentator on air, confidently proclaimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would secure victory with a six and a four when they needed 10 runs from the last two balls to win. Surprisingly, his fellow commentators remained silent, which later became understandable and CSK won the final by 5 wickets with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a six and a four on the last two balls.

This was because Mohit Sharma, representing Gujarat Titans, delivered an exceptional over, bowling four consecutive yorkers that resulted in only three runs for CSK. Mohit's display of skill kept the Gujarat Titans in the game, and their captain, Hardik Pandya, exuded confidence in their ability to defend the target. However, Ravindra Jadeja's moment of brilliance on the final two deliveries shattered GT's hopes of winning back-to-back titles.

Hardik Pandya's premature celebration

A video of Hardik Pandya starting to celebrate in advance is now doing rounds on various social media platforms. In the video, Hardik could be seen lifting his teammates up with a confident smile on his face. From his fielding position, he cheered Mohit on with a smile as the bowler prepared to deliver the penultimate ball.

Never celebrate too early especially when you are up against CSK. Tonight, Hardik Pandya learnt it the hard way. 😛 pic.twitter.com/2VjKyIyuJZ — Bala (@balax98) May 29, 2023

Mohit Sharma stood out as Gujarat's standout performer during that memorable Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even esteemed players like Rashid Khan struggled, but Mohit's well-executed pace-off deliveries, especially in his second-to-last over, brought his team back into contention by claiming two wickets. It was evident that he was the ideal choice to bowl the last over, defending 13 runs as CSK pursued a revised target of 171 in 15 overs.

Mohit commenced the final over with four consecutive yorkers, frustrating CSK's batsmen Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, who could only manage three runs between them. However, Jadeja launched the first ball for a six over long-on, and the next delivery, a low full toss on the leg side, was skillfully guided past the short leg for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings, who had finished in the ninth position in the IPL 2022 table, experienced a remarkable turnaround within a year, culminating in their fifth IPL title and equalling Mumbai Indians' record.

Image: Twitter