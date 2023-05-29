CSK Vs GT: Here Are All The Revised DLS Scores For Chennai Super Kings To Win IPL 2023 Final

CSK vs GT: The ongoing IPL final continues to be jinxed by the rains and there seems no respite from it anytime soon. The IPL final after being washed out due to heavy rains on May 28, 2023, was pushed to the reserve day on May 29, 2023. The Gujarat Titans batted first and registered a mammoth total of 214/4 in their quota of 20 odd overs. But as soon as Devon Conway and Rututraj Gaikwad came out to bat, the rain gods intervened yet again. CSK as of now has only been able to score 4 runs off 0.3 overs.

Here's the equation of DLS par scores at the end of 5 overs for CSK

43/0

49/1

56/2

65/3

77/4

94/5

Over wise breakdown of DLS par scores for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

215 runs in 20 overs

207 runs in 19 overs

198 runs in 18 overs

190 runs in 17 overs

181 runs in 16 overs

171 runs in 15 overs

162 runs in 14 overs

153 runs in 13 overs

143 runs in 12 overs

133 runs in 11 overs

123 runs in 10 overs

112 runs in 9 overs

101 runs in 8 overs

90 runs in 7 overs

78 runs in 6 overs

66 runs in 5 overs

B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final here on Monday. Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.

READ MORE: CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Live Score

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 214/4. A big moment arrived in the game as early as in the second over when Tushar Deshpande had Gill flicking a delivery on the leg side, as if executing a well-planned delivery, but with no success.

Deepak Chahar, positioned at short fine leg, spilled a regulation chance but Gill also could not hurt CSK the way he did Mumbai Indians a few nights ago, here. Saha piled further pressure on the bowler, collecting 16 runs off the third over and providing the Titans momentum. Gill followed with three consecutive fours off Deshpande, but Chahar's poor luck continued when spilled a tough return catch off Saha's bat.

The two drops indeed proved costly as GT reached 62 for no loss after the powerplay. However, the brilliance of MS Dhoni ended Gill's sensational IPL with the bat, stumping the batter for a 20-ball 39 (7x4s) off Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-38-1) in the seventh over.

With 890 runs in 17 matches with three centuries and four fifties, an average of 59.33 and strike rate of 157.80, the 23-year-old Gill finished with the second best performance for any batter in IPL history. Saha brought up his second fifty of this IPL in the 13th over but his 64-run stand with B Sai Sudharsan ended in the 14th over, with Chahar getting him caught by Dhoni.

READ MORE: Harsha Bhogle Makes Massive Comment On MS Dhoni's Wicketkeeping

Saha hit five fours and a six to make 54 from 39 balls. The second highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season, Sudharsan accelerated to his third fifty in this IPL, bringing it up with consecutive fours off Matheesha Pathirana.

The young left-handed batter from Chennai recovered well from a sedate start to accelerate after the 14th-over mark, hitting three fours and a six off Deshpande and two sixes against Theekshana. In fact, Sudharsan was on 36 from 25 balls when Saha was dismissed, and on the next 21 balls he faced, the 21-year-old former CSK academy alumni smacked 60 runs.

However, in the final over, Sudharsan's carnage ended as Pathirana pinned him in front of the wickets for his first breakthrough in the game. GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 12-ball 21.



(With PTI inputs)