CSK Vs GT: Here's How Chennai Super Kings Have Fared In The Finals Of IPL

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad

IPL 2023
 
Anirban Sarkar
Rajasthan Royals
2008: Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets to lift the inaugural IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings
2010: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians by 22 runs to lift their maiden IPL title. This was MS Dhoni's maiden IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings
2011: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tamed down Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided encounter in the IPL final and retained the crown

Kolkata Knight Riders
2012: Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in a closely contested Indian Premier League final this season.

Mumbai Indians
2013: Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians as MI skipper Rohit Sharma lifted his maiden IPL title that season.

Mumbai Indians
2015: Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by a staggering 41 runs in the IPL final. CSK got defeated by Mumbai for the second time in the summit clash.

Chennai Super Kings
2018: Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League title by getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final.

Mumbai Indians
2019: This iconic Indian Premier League final saw Mumbai Indians clinch the trophy by a mere 1 run against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK
2021: Chennai Super Kings lifted their fourth IPL trophy by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League final.

