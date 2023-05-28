CSK Vs GT: Here's How Chennai Super Kings Have Fared In The Finals Of IPL

Quick links:
2008: Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets to lift the inaugural IPL title.
2010: Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians by 22 runs to lift their maiden IPL title. This was MS Dhoni's maiden IPL title.
2011: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tamed down Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided encounter in the IPL final and retained the crown
2012: Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in a closely contested Indian Premier League final this season.
2013: Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians as MI skipper Rohit Sharma lifted his maiden IPL title that season.
2015: Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by a staggering 41 runs in the IPL final. CSK got defeated by Mumbai for the second time in the summit clash.
2018: Chennai Super Kings lifted their third Indian Premier League title by getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final.
2019: This iconic Indian Premier League final saw Mumbai Indians clinch the trophy by a mere 1 run against Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.