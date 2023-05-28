CSK Vs GT: For The First-time Ever In IPL History, Final Match Pushed To Reserve Day

Cricket lovers will have to tune to their television sets tomorrow as the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been called off due to persistent rain. The umpires have pondered every possible situation before taking the drastic step to call off the game. The match will now take place tomorrow on the reserve day.

This would be the first Indian Premier League final ever to be ever conducted on Reserve Day. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 to grab a direct place in the IPL final.

Gujarat got the better of the Mumbai Indians in a one-sided Qualifier 2 to book a place in the summit clash. As per the revised playing conditions, the overs had started to be reduced after 9:35 PM and a five-over match could have been planned till 12:26 AM on 29th May.

However, the continuous downpour now has forced the concerned authority to reschedule the match for tomorrow. It will be a full-fledged encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium.

But if the reverse day also gets washed out, the Gujarat Titans will be crowned as champions for their superior performance in the IPL league stage.