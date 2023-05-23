The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on the four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and both the teams would look forward to making a place in the tournament finals.

The Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni would be looking to make a place in the tournament's finals after winning the IPL 2021 and have also been in tremendous form so far. The team finished second in the points table and is coming off a convincing win against the Delhi Capitals in their last league and will look to carry forward their winning momentum in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will also aim to win the match and the team will look forward to qualifying for their second successive final in the tournament. The team has been very consistent with their performance in the IPL 2023 and the team have almost won all of their matches single-handedly. They will be eyeing to continue their winning momentum against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Toss update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1: Confirmed Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill,Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1: Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans: Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, David Miller

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is often to be helpful for the spinners and the as the match is scheduled to happen in the evening, the surface will also offer some help to the batsmen. The average score batting first at this ground is 159 and the team chasing at the ground can be in benefit.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Head to Head

The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have battled out each other three times in the history of the Indian Premier League and it has been the Titans who have emerged victorious thrice against Super Kings.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Prediction: Who will win today match?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, both have been one of the most consistent teams in the history whole IPL 2023 but eyeing the squads, form, and the CSK playing in Chennai, Super Kings are favourites to win vs Titans.