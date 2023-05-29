CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni Stuns Shubman Gill With Electric Stumping In IPL 2023 - WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni still has one of the fastest hands in the game and it was on full display during the ongoing IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. Dhoni stunned Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill with his electric stumping in the seventh over of the opening innings. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled an outside-off delivery to Gill, who tried to come down the crease and play a shot but failed to connect. Dhoni, who was keeping the wickets, collected the ball and removed the bails in a flash. Gill had to go after scoring 39 off 20 deliveries.

Earlier in the game, Gill was dropped by Deepak Chahar, who failed to take a simple catch while fielding at square leg. Gill then took the attack on CSK bowlers and smashed them all around the park. He hit seven boundaries before being stumped by Dhoni, who still appears to be at the top of his game with the gloves even at age 41. Dhoni's impressive show from behind the stumps is winning hearts on social media with people from all walks of life lauding the former India skipper.

Still the fastest hands in the game. Incredible. Astonishing. That is a stunning stumping from MSD. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

Yesterday we saw lightning in the sky of Ahmedabad and today we have seen lightning on the ground. #CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final #Dhoni 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qaVBG0uhLm — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) May 29, 2023

That was the best amongst all brilliant Dhoni stumpings I have seen! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 29, 2023

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023. The match was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday but due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, it was moved to Reserve Day. Both sides will be looking to win the trophy tonight to end their season on a high. If CSK can manage to win the cup, it will be their fifth IPL title. GT, on the other hand, are chasing their second consecutive title.

GT vs CSK: Full squads and Impact subs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

