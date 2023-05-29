Tonight's IPL 2023 final of the most awaited game between CSK and GT in the Indian Premier League which was supposed to happen on Sunday was postponed to the reserve day due to heavy rain at the Ahmedabad Gujarat. However, after King's energetic performance when the time came for the toss, the Chennai Super King's captain MS Dhoni was confident as he won the toss and chose to bowl first.

CSK decided to chase down the defending champions Gujarat Titans' total in the all-important match. After Ravi Shastri's conversation with Dhoni, the captain revealed that CSK will be starting with the same 11 they chose the last time they faced GT on their home ground.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Final Live Score

CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni wins the toss, Chennai to bowl first

However, it was MS Dhoni's comment to Hardik Pandya that set the internet on fire. Dhoni after finishing his speech tried to taunt the Gujarat Titan's captain Hardik Pandya while shaking his hand and whispering "Badhai Hoo" with a smile on his face.

"The crowd has suffered a lot due to the rain yesterday. Hopefully, we'll entertain them," Dhoni said at the toss.

The captain cool will make his 250th appearance in the championship game between CSK and GT, and he does so in grand fashion. Throughout the IPL's history, no player has amassed more than this.

Chennai Super Kings are poised to tie Mumbai Indians' record by winning their fifth IPL championship. To defend the title that GT earned the previous year, Hardik Pandya will, nevertheless, give it his all.

Starting 11 of the teams are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.

Gujarat Titans XI: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami