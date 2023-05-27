CSK Vs GT: Shubman Gill On Verge Of Breaking An All-time IPL Record Set By Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form during IPL 2023 with three centuries to his name. The 23-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer and holds the prestigious Orange Cap for this season. In 16 matches, Gill has amassed a staggering 851 runs, maintaining an incredible average of 60.79. This performance has propelled him to become the third-highest run-getter in a single IPL season in the history of the tournament.

The all-time record for most runs in a season is held by former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who amassed a remarkable 973 runs in the 2016 edition. During that season, Kohli registered four centuries and seven fifties, establishing himself as a prolific run-machine for RCB. Since then, no other batsman has surpassed Kohli's 2016 record, and the 900-run mark has remained untouched for even the best of batters.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler occupies the second spot on the list, having scored 863 runs in 17 matches during IPL 2022. Buttler registered a batting average of 57.53, coupled with four centuries and as many fifties. Despite his impressive form throughout the season, even Buttler couldn't surpass the 900-run mark.

Australia's dynamic batsman David Warner is positioned fourth in the overall tally, accumulating 848 runs in 17 matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016. With nine fifties and an average of 60.57, Warner's impactful performances were instrumental in his team's success that year.

Here's how Shubman Gill can surpass Virat Kohli's record

Shubman Gill, with his three centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, needs just 13 more runs to surpass Buttler and claim the second position on the all-time run-getters list. Furthermore, if Gill manages to score another century and takes his tally to 123, he will break Virat Kohli's record of the highest run tally in a single IPL season.

In addition to this, if Shubman Gill adds one more century to his name, he will join Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler in the exclusive club of batsmen who have scored the most centuries in a single IPL season, as both players have previously achieved the feat by registering four centuries each in 2016 and 2022 respectively.

