CSK vs GT: Big update is here on tonight's CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final. The final had been delayed by two hours due to heavy rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The umpires were still optimistic that tonight's game would have been played despite the persistent rain. Rod Tucker asserted that IST 12:06 am would have been the cutoff time for a five-over per side game. Tucker stated during an interview with broadcaster Simon Doull that it would have taken the ground crew around an hour to get the ground ready for play. However, the situation became more difficult after the rain had its last laugh.

Here's what the umpires had to say about the rains that affected the CSK vs GT Final

The conditions seemed to be pretty good (at around 9pm), even after 3 hours of rain. We were extremely hopeful about getting a game but unfortunately; the rain came back again. 12:06 am was the latest we could've started the summit clash and the groundsmen would have spent an hour to complete the mop up work. We were trying to push the game as deep as possible tonight. But if it never stopped raining, we will have to come back tomorrow.

READ MORE- CSK Vs GT: Full Revised Playing Conditions For IPL 2023 Final After Reduction In Overs

The rains forced the match to go on the reserve day. While the umpires Nitin Menon and Rod Tucker were determined to make a game possible, fans eagerly awaited an opportunity to witness their favorite players in action. The summit clash will now be played on May 29, 2023, Monday.

It began raining here in the evening half an hour before the toss time around 6:30 pm local time — and did not stop for longer durations, at least for the next two-and-a-half hours. The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super soppers already in action from around 8:30 pm IST. However, a heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up. There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the ground staff more than an hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped. As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day Monday, May 29 in this year's case in case the match is not able to start by the 12:06 am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest. There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is a full possibility of a 20-20 over match.

(With inputs from PTI)