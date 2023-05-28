CSK vs GT: Who will be crowned IPL 2023 champions if the final is completely washed out?

The Indian Premier League 2023 Final has faced a massive rain delay at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) in the final of the tournament and there has been a massive turnout at the stadium as it could be the last match of MS Dhoni's career. There was a lot of anticipation for the final but rain gods had other plans as it has continued to pour in Ahmedabad with even a threat to the IPL 2023 final.

There have been a lot of question marks over the IPL 2023 final with fans wondering what happens if the CSK vs GT final is washed, what are the different scenarios for the game to start, or how many overs are going to be cut from the match. There is another big scenario that could become a possibility in the final.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs GT IPL Final Today Match Live Score

Who wins IPL 2023 title if CSK vs GT final is completely washed out?

This question might be on the minds of all cricket fans. Here we answer the million-dollar question. Gujarat Titans will be crowned the IPL 2023 champions if there is no play possible in the final. As GT finished first in the points table, they will the title. However, there is a reserve day tomorrow for the final to start. CSK fans would hope that the IPL 2023 final is not washed out.

Is there a reserve day in case today is washed out due to rain?