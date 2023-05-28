CSK vs GT: Will MS Dhoni make changes ahead of final? Check CSK's predicted XI for final

The day that cricket fans were waiting for so patiently has finally arrived. It will be Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. While it could be anybody's trophy as both teams are equally capable but ahead of the match let's pay heed to the odds of Chennai Super Kings. Thus for one final time this season, let's take a look at the best playing XI that MS Dhoni and CSK team management could field today against GT. Moreover, let's also give thoughtful attention to, if there are changes expected in the side.

MS Dhoni has yet again taken his side to the IPL final. The CSK skipper was at his strategic best in the tournament and kept himself fit in the entirety of the campaign. Thus, it goes without stating that he is confirmed to feature in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. Other than captain cool, Ravindra Jadeja is another prominent name that will feature in the final. Matheesha Theekshana, who has emerged as a capable death bowler for CSK also carries the highest probability to be in the team, whether in Playing XI or as an impact player he will be in the team. Pathirana will be given the task to contain Shubman Gill. As for the other slots, it is expected that Chennai Super Kings will go unchanged from Qualifier 1.

CSK's predicted XI for final

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Will MS Dhoni make changes ahead of final?

Here's the list of Impact player options that CSK came with during Qualifier 1. Chennai Super Kings: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh They could come with the same players' list today but will they take a big gamble with Ben Stokes? The English international hasn't found a place in the squad since the initial part of the tournament. Will the final be the day when the man for the finals will be included and step up to take the CSK franchise to glory? However, there's no concrete word on his fitness.