CSK Vs GT: Will There Be A Closing Ceremony On Reserve Day Of The IPL 2023 Final? READ

The summit clash of CSK vs GT was to be played on 28th May, 2023. Heavy rains at the Narendra Modi Stadium pushed it to the reserve day. Due to this the IPL 2023 closing ceremony has also been rescheduled and now it will take place on May 29, 2023 just before MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's side lock horns

The Indian Premier League's 16th season will conclude tonight. On May 29th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the reigning champion Gujarat Titans who will be defending their title will square off in the IPL 2023 grand finale. Interestingly, the first match of the IPL 2023 between CSK and GT was also played on March 31 at the largest cricket stadium in the globe.

CSK vs GT: Will there be a Closing Ceremony on the reserve day of the IPL 2023 final?

The closing ceremony will also be a pleasure to the eyes of the people much like the opening ceremony only if the weather allows. Many famous Bollywood actors, singers, and artists will be gathering to grace the events' final with their breathtaking performances.

Among those who were scheduled to perform on Sunday were Indian rapper Divine, King, Indian music producer Nucleya, and Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi. The event is expected to be lit up by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman.

After the incessant rain in Ahmedabad pushed the IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT to reserve day, the threat of wild climate on Monday endangers over the title decider at Narendra Modi Stadium. Due to severe rain in the city on Sunday, there was an unsuccessful attempt to start the summit match, and the weather forecast for the reserve day does not offer much solace to the eager spectators.

Will there be a closing ceremony in IPL 2023 final?

According to the reports, there was a closing ceremony for the IPL 2023 scheduled at 6:30 PM before the match toss. However, looking at the scenario, it looks like there is little delay. But the closing ceremony will definitely take place. The appearances of stars like Divine, King, Nucleya, and Jonita Gandhi are confirmed by the IPL to appear in the closing ceremony on the reserve day of the IPL 2023.