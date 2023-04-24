'He teaches us a lot and you listen': Ajinkya Rahane opens up on Dhoni's influence in his IPL resurgence

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ajinkya Rahane smashed an unbeaten 71 runs off 29 balls with six fours and five sixes against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and also was one of the main reasons for his team's win over Knight Riders by 49 runs. Rahane said that he is enjoying playing under MS Dhoni and also told that it was just his clear mindset that he followed during the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match.

"Just clear mindset and nothing else. If your mind is right, then you can do anything. The process is good and I am enjoying myself. The track was sticky initially and then it got better. We had a good start and then I came and went about their business. I am enjoying my knocks and enjoying each and every one of it", Ajinkya Rahane said to the official broadcasters of the match.

"I am enjoying playing under Mahi bhai. He teaches us a lot and you listen to it and get better. It's a learning curve for all of us and it's a pleasure playing under him", Rahane further said.

Coming back to the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match, batting first on a batting-friendly Eden Gardens track the visitors registered a first innings total of 235/4 wherein Rahane top scored with an unbeaten knock of 71 runs. MS Dhoni-led CSK started off pretty well with the bat as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added up 73 runs off 45 balls for the first wicket. However, Ruturaj got out for 35, Conway converted his start into a half-century and made 56 runs in just 40 balls.

Shivam Dube came in and destroyed the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling along with Ajinkya Rahane, Dube and Rahane added up 85 runs in 32 balls for the third wicket and also gave the much-needed push to the innings.

Chasing the target, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost both their openers Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine for a score of 2. Captain Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer were also not able to do much damage and played cameos of 20 and 27 runs respectively.

KKR innings gained acceleration when Jason Roy and Rinku Singh came together and did a 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 37 balls. The target in the end proved to be too much for the host and they ended up losing the match by 49 runs.