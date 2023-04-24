Harbhajan Singh Questions Nitish Rana's Game Plan In IPL 2023; 'You Need To Go With Plan'

Former India cricketer turned commentator Harbhajan Singh has slammed Nitish Rana and his team following their crushing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders lost the match by a huge margin of 49 runs after Chennai posted the highest-ever total of the IPL at Eden Gardens. After the match, Harbhajan Singh questioned KKR's strategy, saying that they don't stick to a single plan and keep changing after every game.

"You have to give some belief. You need to go with a plan, that this is your plan for this season and the intent with which you will play your cricket. Of course, you have to make your game plan while respecting the opposition and keeping the conditions in mind," Harbhajan said.

"You stick to your game plan for just one match and you see something else happening in the next match, some more changes happening, Shardul Thakur was not playing in this team. So it is beyond my understanding. It will not work out if you make changes in every match," he added.

What went down in the match?

In the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane, known for his batting in Test cricket, stunned everyone with his explosive 29-ball 71-run knock. He played an array of shots including scoop shots, pulls, and drives, and smashed six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of over 244. CSK's total score of 235/4 was powered by 18 sixes hit by their batters.

CSK's Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad put together a 73-run opening partnership before Rahane and Shivam Dube took charge with an 85-run partnership, hitting four sixes and a boundary in a row. Dube scored his second fifty of the season in just 20 balls, while Rahane continued his rampage with two sixes against his India teammate, Umesh Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja came in after Dube's dismissal and contributed 18 off just 8 balls.

In the second innings, CSK restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 186/8 in 20 overs. Jason Roy and Rinku Singh played some brilliant cricket to score a half-century each. However, neither of those batters was able to finish the game for KKR. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets each, while Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana scalped one wicket to their names.

Image: BCCI