Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the sixth match of IPL 2023 on April 3, 2023. MS Dhoni-led CSK lost the tournament opener against Gujarat Titans by a margin of five wickets and it was the bowlers who let the Chennai team down and they were not able to defend the first innings target of 179.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand pulled off a convincing win over the Delhi Capitals in Lucknow and won the IPL 2023 match by a margin of 50 runs. As predicted earlier it was the Lucknow batting that won them the match and Kyle Mayers was the star of the show. However, on a slow Chepauk wicket, it won't be easy for the batsmen to bat and the spinners can also be very much effective in the match.

IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: CSK vs LSG probable teams and Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ambati Rayudu. Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Probable Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants: Daniel Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, Amit Mishra, Y Thakur

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 match: Head-to-Head Record

IPL 2022 was the debut season of the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants was able to make it to the playoffs in the first season. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, is known as one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League had a poor season and were not able to make it to the knockout stage.

Coming to the head-to-head record of both the teams so in the one and only encounter of the IPL 2022 it was the Lucknow Super Giants who emerged to be victorious by six wickets. Chennai Super Kings batting first registered a total of 210/7 in which Robin Uthappa top scored with 50 runs and Shivam Dube also contributed with 49 runs.

However, coming in to chase the target LSG didn't find any difficulty to chase the target and Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis ensured that they win the match by a margin of six wickets.

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG dream11 prediction

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni (c and wk)

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi