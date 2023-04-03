CSK Vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Players Have A Special Message For MS Dhoni | WATCH

CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to win their second match against KL Rahul's LSG and open their account in IPL 2023. Lucknow on the other would like to win back-to-back matches after a convincing win over Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings didn't have a great start in the IPL 2023 as they lost the tournament opener against the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Ahmedabad. The Chennai bowlers let them down after a good batting display in the first innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Chennai Super Kings opener played a knock of 92 runs which was made of nine gigantic sixes.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand will be looking forward to winning back-to-back matches after defeating Delhi Capitals convincingly by 50 runs in Lucknow. Kyle Mayers put up a brilliant batting display and hit a pretty excellent half-century. Mark Wood as well starred in the bowling and grabbed a fifer.

LSG's message to MS Dhoni ahead of the clash in Chennai; Watch

MS Dhoni bhai aapki batting ki duniya diwani hai aur humare LSG stars bhi 🫶



Ahead of the CSK vs LSG clash, Lucknow Super Giants however have a special message for MS Dhoni ahead of the clash in Chennai. Lucknow uploaded a video on their Twitter handle and captioned the post, "MS Dhoni bhai aapki batting ki duniya diwani hai aur humare LSG stars bhi Runs aap bana lo, match hum jeet lete hain. Deal? which means MS Dhoni bhai, your batting world is crazy and our LSG stars too. You can make the runs and we will win the match. Deal?"

However, Chennai Super Kings will return to the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after almost four years. The Indian Premier League has returned to its home and away matches format after three years as it used to be played till 2019. The last three seasons of the Indian Premier League were either played in UAE or on the selected venues.