In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 at the Ekana Sports City. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the predicted XI, Dream 11, head-to-head battle, etc. of LSG vs CSK
Following yet another chase howler, Lucknow Super Giants will have a daunting task of shaking off what transpired on Monday against RCB, when they will face CSK. Chennai on the other hand is also coming off a last-ball heartbreaking loss. Thus, with both teams seeking a win, an intriguing encounter is set to come about.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
The toss was delayed as it is raining heavily in Lucknow. The toss took place at 3:30 PM with the match starting at 3:45 PM. Krunal Pandya will captain LSG in the IPL match today.
Toss 👉 3.30 PM IST
Start of Play 👉 3.45 PM IST#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK
CSK vs LSG today IPL match prediction: Both teams are in the top 4 and have the objective to get in a comfortable position to qualify for the playoffs. Thus, neither team would anything away. However, CSK has been more consistent in the tournament from the batting point of view. Hence, they could have the edge against LSG and make secure victory over LSG.
Here's the Dream11 prediction:
The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will likely remain balanced in this game. The team batting first has been successful in defending the totals in three out of five games. The last two games here have been low-scoring, and the same might be the case in this game.
Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed paths twice in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have a win over each other. Thus, the match in Lucknow will break the deadlock between the two.
