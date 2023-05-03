In the ever-continuous IPL 2023 action, today Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 at the Ekana Sports City. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the predicted XI, Dream 11, head-to-head battle, etc. of LSG vs CSK

Following yet another chase howler, Lucknow Super Giants will have a daunting task of shaking off what transpired on Monday against RCB, when they will face CSK. Chennai on the other hand is also coming off a last-ball heartbreaking loss. Thus, with both teams seeking a win, an intriguing encounter is set to come about.

Also visit: CSK Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The toss was delayed as it is raining heavily in Lucknow. The toss took place at 3:30 PM with the match starting at 3:45 PM. Krunal Pandya will captain LSG in the IPL match today.

🚨 Update from Lucknow 🚨



Toss 👉 3.30 PM IST



Start of Play 👉 3.45 PM IST#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Impact players

Chennai Super Kings: S Rashid, S Senapati, M Santner, A Singh, Ambati Rayudu

Lucknow Super Giants: D Sams, Deepak Hooda, P Mankad, Y Thakur, Quinton de Kock

CSK vs LSG today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

CSK vs LSG today IPL match prediction: Both teams are in the top 4 and have the objective to get in a comfortable position to qualify for the playoffs. Thus, neither team would anything away. However, CSK has been more consistent in the tournament from the batting point of view. Hence, they could have the edge against LSG and make secure victory over LSG.

CSK vs LSG: Best team for Dream 11 today match

Here's the Dream11 prediction:

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana, Amit Mishra

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: Pitch report today match

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will likely remain balanced in this game. The team batting first has been successful in defending the totals in three out of five games. The last two games here have been low-scoring, and the same might be the case in this game.

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023 match: What is the head-to-head record?

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed paths twice in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have a win over each other. Thus, the match in Lucknow will break the deadlock between the two.